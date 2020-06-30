All apartments in Jacksonville
2606 SALT LAKE DR

2606 Salt Lake Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2606 Salt Lake Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlingwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Look no further! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home tucked away on a culdesac right next to 295 is all you need. Enjoy the open floor plan great for entertaining guests around the granite countertops. The upstairs boasts a large bonus room with the washer and dryer off the bonus room next to the three bedrooms upstairs. PLUS, the upstairs also has two bathrooms with one of them having dual vanities!! The master bedroom is on the main level with a huge ensuite bathroom with a large walk-in closet. Make sure to have your cup of coffee on the screened in porch overlooking a preserve with amazing pond views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 SALT LAKE DR have any available units?
2606 SALT LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 SALT LAKE DR have?
Some of 2606 SALT LAKE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 SALT LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
2606 SALT LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 SALT LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 2606 SALT LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2606 SALT LAKE DR offer parking?
No, 2606 SALT LAKE DR does not offer parking.
Does 2606 SALT LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2606 SALT LAKE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 SALT LAKE DR have a pool?
No, 2606 SALT LAKE DR does not have a pool.
Does 2606 SALT LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 2606 SALT LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 SALT LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2606 SALT LAKE DR has units with dishwashers.

