2606 SALT LAKE DR

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Look no further! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home tucked away on a culdesac right next to 295 is all you need. Enjoy the open floor plan great for entertaining guests around the granite countertops. The upstairs boasts a large bonus room with the washer and dryer off the bonus room next to the three bedrooms upstairs. PLUS, the upstairs also has two bathrooms with one of them having dual vanities!! The master bedroom is on the main level with a huge ensuite bathroom with a large walk-in closet. Make sure to have your cup of coffee on the screened in porch overlooking a preserve with amazing pond views.