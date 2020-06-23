2603 BEAVERBROOK PL

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. APPLY TODAY AND GET $100.00 OFF your first month (after qualified) This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850.00 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)
Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable) Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94650 Property Id 94650
(RLNE5482577)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
