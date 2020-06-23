All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2603 BEAVERBROOK PL
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:52 PM

2603 BEAVERBROOK PL

2603 Beaverbrook Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2603 Beaverbrook Place, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
F & L IMPORT EXPORT LLC - Property Id: 94650

CALL TODAY (954)945-0566 or (904)554-1630. APPLY TODAY AND GET $100.00 OFF your first month (after qualified)
This home is renovated. Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. We ask for First Month $850.00 and deposit $850.00. PETS ARE WELCOME $150 NON REFUNDABLE PLUS $25 MONTHLY PER PET (2 MAX)

Application fee are $45.00 (non-refundable)
Administration fee are $50.00 after application is approved
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94650
Property Id 94650

(RLNE5482577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL have any available units?
2603 BEAVERBROOK PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL have?
Some of 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL currently offering any rent specials?
2603 BEAVERBROOK PL isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL is pet friendly.
Does 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL offer parking?
No, 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL does not offer parking.
Does 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL have a pool?
No, 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL does not have a pool.
Does 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL have accessible units?
No, 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 BEAVERBROOK PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Shore House Apartment Homes
401 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia