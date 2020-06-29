2595 AMERICAS CUP CIR E

Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave range Property Amenities courtyard

This amazing home is located in Jacksonville's beaches area and only 1.5 miles from NS Mayport's front gate! Enjoy two-story separation with the living area downstairs bedrooms upstairs. The wide-open living/kitchen combo has all the latest appliances and is perfect for entertaining family and friends on any occasion. The flex room located downstairs is perfect for a fourth bedroom, man cave, at home office, or children's playroom. Relax and enjoy the peace and quiet in your paved courtyard with views of the nature preserve located behind the home. Lawn maintenance is included with this property! Don't waste your time looking for a better property, apply for this home today!