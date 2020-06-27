2568 Eiffel Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Normandy Manor
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This three bedroom two bath home has beautiful vinyl wood look floors and a huge backyard in this quiet neighborhood. Conveniently located near plenty of grocery and retail shopping near major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2568 Eiffel Circle West have any available units?
2568 Eiffel Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.