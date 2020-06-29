All apartments in Jacksonville
2566 Automobile Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:25 PM

2566 Automobile Drive

2566 Automobile Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2566 Automobile Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
key fob access
New interior paint and new tiled bathroom flooring. Original wood flooring.

Unit Features:
- Spacious Lot
- Covered Parking
- Central A/C
- Washer/Dryer Connection

Location:
- Grand Park Education Center
- Duval Farmers Market
- Downtown

Additional charges: $9.50 Keyless smartlock

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2566 Automobile Drive have any available units?
2566 Automobile Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2566 Automobile Drive have?
Some of 2566 Automobile Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2566 Automobile Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2566 Automobile Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2566 Automobile Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2566 Automobile Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2566 Automobile Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2566 Automobile Drive offers parking.
Does 2566 Automobile Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2566 Automobile Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2566 Automobile Drive have a pool?
No, 2566 Automobile Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2566 Automobile Drive have accessible units?
No, 2566 Automobile Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2566 Automobile Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2566 Automobile Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

