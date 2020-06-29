2566 Automobile Drive

Amenities
New interior paint and new tiled bathroom flooring. Original wood flooring.
Unit Features:
- Spacious Lot
- Covered Parking
- Central A/C
- Washer/Dryer Connection
Location:
- Grand Park Education Center
- Duval Farmers Market
- Downtown
Additional charges: $9.50 Keyless smartlock
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.