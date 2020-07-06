2548 Phyllis St.

Amenities

After registering, you will receive an access code to the lockbox to visit the home at the time of your choosing. This home sits on a gorgeouse double lot (lawn maintenance is included in the rent!!!). It is a riverside bungalow that is totally fenced with security fencing on a corner, double lot with garage and carpert. 3 bedrooms, and an office (could be 4th bedroom), 2 full baths, large kitchen and living area perfect for entertaining, screened front porch makes for relaxing evenings with perfect views of the Jacksonville sunsets and fragrant breezes from the many fruit trees on the property. One car garage with additional room in the back that hosts the laundry connections. The back part of the house easily works for an in-law/parent/teen with the configuration of rooms and 2nd bath.

Located one block of Central Riverside Elementary School, convenient to 5 points shopping, restaurants, and Art District. Sports Complex and major hospitals within 5 minutes. Easy access to 95,295, and

I-10 with elevated highway creates no noise and privacy.



