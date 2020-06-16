Patio Home In Whispering Woods - Nicely updated patio home in the Whispering Woods Subdivision on Jacksonville's Southside. This home features a spacious living room/dining room combo with stone fireplace and built in bookshelves. Large master suite offers wood flooring and patio access. The kitchen is complete with all appliances and guest bedrooms offer great square footage with vaulted ceilings. Home has been freshly painted with new carpet and flooring. Great corner lot with private courtyard and screened patio. Perfect location with easy commutes to all areas of Jacksonville including beaches & the town center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 have any available units?
2524 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.