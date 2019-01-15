All apartments in Jacksonville
247 E 7TH ST

Location

247 E 7th St, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPRING FIELD HOUSE FOR RENT: From 8TH street and Maine take Main St South to 7th street. Make a left, the house is on the left. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, with claw foot tub, living room with non working fireplace, dining room, the living/dining both share original built ins dividing the two rooms. newer kitchen (R,R,WD) hardwood floors, CHA, Fenced back/side yard. open front porch for relaxing. This house is full of original character that gives it its charm. May consider small breed dog with approval with a NRPD. Security deposit $950 PMAV-EH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 E 7TH ST have any available units?
247 E 7TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 E 7TH ST have?
Some of 247 E 7TH ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 E 7TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
247 E 7TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 E 7TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 E 7TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 247 E 7TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 247 E 7TH ST offers parking.
Does 247 E 7TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 E 7TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 E 7TH ST have a pool?
No, 247 E 7TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 247 E 7TH ST have accessible units?
No, 247 E 7TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 247 E 7TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 E 7TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.

