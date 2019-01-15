247 E 7TH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPRING FIELD HOUSE FOR RENT: From 8TH street and Maine take Main St South to 7th street. Make a left, the house is on the left. 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, with claw foot tub, living room with non working fireplace, dining room, the living/dining both share original built ins dividing the two rooms. newer kitchen (R,R,WD) hardwood floors, CHA, Fenced back/side yard. open front porch for relaxing. This house is full of original character that gives it its charm. May consider small breed dog with approval with a NRPD. Security deposit $950 PMAV-EH