Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

2468 Spring Vale Road

2468 Spring Vale Road · No Longer Available
Location

2468 Spring Vale Road, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Cute home in Summer Trees, Great location on Southside of Jacksonville! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

This spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home is available for rent! The house features a one car garage, large eat-in kitchen open to the dining area! House is a split floor plan with a large master bedroom and bath, with walk-in closet! The two secondary bedrooms share the front of the house with tons of natural light, window fixtures, and large back yard! This home has brand new carpet and fresh paint!

The house is conveniently located to UNF, FCSJ, and the Town Center Mall area! Easy access to I-295 will take you anywhere in Jacksonville, and only approximately 15 minutes to Jacksonville, Atlantic, and Neptune Beaches!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE2396137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2468 Spring Vale Road have any available units?
2468 Spring Vale Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2468 Spring Vale Road have?
Some of 2468 Spring Vale Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2468 Spring Vale Road currently offering any rent specials?
2468 Spring Vale Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2468 Spring Vale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2468 Spring Vale Road is pet friendly.
Does 2468 Spring Vale Road offer parking?
Yes, 2468 Spring Vale Road offers parking.
Does 2468 Spring Vale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2468 Spring Vale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2468 Spring Vale Road have a pool?
No, 2468 Spring Vale Road does not have a pool.
Does 2468 Spring Vale Road have accessible units?
No, 2468 Spring Vale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2468 Spring Vale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2468 Spring Vale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
