2468 Spring Vale Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets online portal carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

Cute home in Summer Trees, Great location on Southside of Jacksonville! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



This spacious three bedroom, two bathroom home is available for rent! The house features a one car garage, large eat-in kitchen open to the dining area! House is a split floor plan with a large master bedroom and bath, with walk-in closet! The two secondary bedrooms share the front of the house with tons of natural light, window fixtures, and large back yard! This home has brand new carpet and fresh paint!



The house is conveniently located to UNF, FCSJ, and the Town Center Mall area! Easy access to I-295 will take you anywhere in Jacksonville, and only approximately 15 minutes to Jacksonville, Atlantic, and Neptune Beaches!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE2396137)