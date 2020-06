Amenities

This is a great business opportunity for someone looking for their start in the industry! Perfect for either semi-absentee owners or anyone who would enjoy hands-on management. Conveniently located to several apartment and housing communities with easy access to public transportation and I-295. This property is all set up and running! Ready for new management.



Included Equipment and Amenities:

*26 Washers - 4 XL load, 12 Small load, and 10 Medium load

*30 Dryers

*Seating area

*Folding station

*Vending machine

*Change machine

*Flat screen TV (for waiting and folding area)

*Restrooms

*Laundry attendant / reception area



Estimated monthly expenses below:

JEA (water and electric): $1200

TECO Gas: $650

Advanced Disposal: $50

AT&T (Internet):$75

Employee salary (weekly): $750



**Office space next door also available for rent in addition to this space. Please let us know, if interested.**