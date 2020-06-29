245 N Bowlan St.

Amenities

This quaint home is located near the cross sections of Southside blvd and the Arlington expressway, a short drive to the cultural centers of downtown Jacksonville, Regency Plaza Shopping Center

and the sun kissed Jacksonville beaches.



Features:



- Near by Shopping

- Convenient Locale

- Spacious Kitchen

- Big Backyard

Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.