2448 N. Seabury Place
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:12 AM

2448 N. Seabury Place

2448 Seabury Pl N · No Longer Available
Location

2448 Seabury Pl N, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Coming Soon - The Cherry floors in this town-home not only bring rich beauty but make the space so easy to Clean! Open floor plan with living/dining area featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light, inside laundry hook-ups, galley style kitchen. Fenced Rear yard. Great location close to schools and shopping. The fenced yard is great for children. Easy Access to the Beaches &Mayport. Call today! This home is bound to go quickly!

Applications can be found at our www.compasspmg.com website.

The owner is not willing to accept rent vouchers for this home and screening requirements are as follows:

1. Credit scores in the 550 to 600 range
2. 3x or better to rent income verifiable with bank deposits or pay stubs
3. Good rental history with no evictions or collections from previous rentals.
4. No Sexual or violent offenses

(RLNE3998791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2448 N. Seabury Place have any available units?
2448 N. Seabury Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2448 N. Seabury Place currently offering any rent specials?
2448 N. Seabury Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2448 N. Seabury Place pet-friendly?
No, 2448 N. Seabury Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2448 N. Seabury Place offer parking?
No, 2448 N. Seabury Place does not offer parking.
Does 2448 N. Seabury Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2448 N. Seabury Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2448 N. Seabury Place have a pool?
No, 2448 N. Seabury Place does not have a pool.
Does 2448 N. Seabury Place have accessible units?
No, 2448 N. Seabury Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2448 N. Seabury Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2448 N. Seabury Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2448 N. Seabury Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2448 N. Seabury Place does not have units with air conditioning.
