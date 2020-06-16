2414 SEABURY PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE NOW!! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome for rent off St Johns Bluff! This end unit offers 876 sq ft of living space, vaulted ceilings and sky-lights for a bright and airy atmosphere. Wood vinyl flooring, marble-look counter tops in your galley kitchen and more! Master bedroom has attached half bath, hallway laundry room with washer and dryer included and full bathroom. Fully fenced backyard and private driveway. More pictures coming soon!Resident benefit package: $10/month. Renter's insurance required. Application fee: $40 per adultDeposit: $1000