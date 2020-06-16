All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM

2414 SEABURY PL

2414 Seabury Place North · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Seabury Place North, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE NOW!! 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome for rent off St Johns Bluff! This end unit offers 876 sq ft of living space, vaulted ceilings and sky-lights for a bright and airy atmosphere. Wood vinyl flooring, marble-look counter tops in your galley kitchen and more! Master bedroom has attached half bath, hallway laundry room with washer and dryer included and full bathroom. Fully fenced backyard and private driveway. More pictures coming soon!Resident benefit package: $10/month. Renter's insurance required. Application fee: $40 per adultDeposit: $1000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 SEABURY PL have any available units?
2414 SEABURY PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 SEABURY PL have?
Some of 2414 SEABURY PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 SEABURY PL currently offering any rent specials?
2414 SEABURY PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 SEABURY PL pet-friendly?
No, 2414 SEABURY PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2414 SEABURY PL offer parking?
Yes, 2414 SEABURY PL offers parking.
Does 2414 SEABURY PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 SEABURY PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 SEABURY PL have a pool?
No, 2414 SEABURY PL does not have a pool.
Does 2414 SEABURY PL have accessible units?
No, 2414 SEABURY PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 SEABURY PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2414 SEABURY PL has units with dishwashers.

