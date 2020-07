Amenities

bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities

This lovely ranch-style home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and approximately 1739 sq ft of living space. Quality features include a kitchen equipped with espresso cabinets and matching appliances, solid surface counter tops, and a breakfast bar overlooking the dining area and great room. The master suite boasts a private bath with a dual-sink vanity, a garden tub and a separate shower. Hurry, this home will lease very quickly! MUST call for an appointment.