2372 Lantana Avenue
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

2372 Lantana Avenue

2372 Lantana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2372 Lantana Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Edgewood Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Just remodeled, this 3/1 home located in Edgewood manor is conveniently located near I-95 and Edgewood Ave.
Home features bonus room, central heat/air, dining room, fresh paint with neutral tones, lots of windows for natural light, tile flooring, large yard and off street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.
Application fee of $30 per adult.

Qualifications
No evictions in the past 3 years, no existing landlord debt
No felonies
2.5x the rent in bring home(net) income
verifiable rental history in good standing
1 pet limit, breed/weight restrictions apply

To view home, please contact Raul (904) 525-2449

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2372 Lantana Avenue have any available units?
2372 Lantana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2372 Lantana Avenue have?
Some of 2372 Lantana Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2372 Lantana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2372 Lantana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2372 Lantana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2372 Lantana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2372 Lantana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2372 Lantana Avenue offers parking.
Does 2372 Lantana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2372 Lantana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2372 Lantana Avenue have a pool?
No, 2372 Lantana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2372 Lantana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2372 Lantana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2372 Lantana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2372 Lantana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

