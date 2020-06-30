2372 Lantana Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Just remodeled, this 3/1 home located in Edgewood manor is conveniently located near I-95 and Edgewood Ave.

Home features bonus room, central heat/air, dining room, fresh paint with neutral tones, lots of windows for natural light, tile flooring, large yard and off street parking. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care.

Application fee of $30 per adult.



Qualifications

No evictions in the past 3 years, no existing landlord debt

No felonies

2.5x the rent in bring home(net) income

verifiable rental history in good standing

1 pet limit, breed/weight restrictions apply



To view home, please contact Raul (904) 525-2449



We have other properties....

https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/