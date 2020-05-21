All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

2307 College St

2307 College Street · No Longer Available
Location

2307 College Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
Nice 2 bedroom home for rent in the well sought out Riverside area! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in the well sought out Riverside area! This unit features around 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. You enter the unit and go straight up a flight of stairs. The living space is on the 2nd floor. Beautiful wood flooring throughout. Fireplace in the living room. Separate formal dining room with built in cabinets. Washer/dryer included.

Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5762701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 College St have any available units?
2307 College St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 College St have?
Some of 2307 College St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 College St currently offering any rent specials?
2307 College St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 College St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2307 College St is pet friendly.
Does 2307 College St offer parking?
No, 2307 College St does not offer parking.
Does 2307 College St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2307 College St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 College St have a pool?
No, 2307 College St does not have a pool.
Does 2307 College St have accessible units?
No, 2307 College St does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 College St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 College St does not have units with dishwashers.

