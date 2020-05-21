2307 College St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace online portal

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

Nice 2 bedroom home for rent in the well sought out Riverside area! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in the well sought out Riverside area! This unit features around 1,200 sq. ft. of living space. You enter the unit and go straight up a flight of stairs. The living space is on the 2nd floor. Beautiful wood flooring throughout. Fireplace in the living room. Separate formal dining room with built in cabinets. Washer/dryer included.



Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5762701)