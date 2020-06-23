All apartments in Jacksonville
2255 Kingston Street
2255 Kingston Street

Location

2255 Kingston Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Robinson

This 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home features tile floors throughout, a bonus room which may be used as an office or den area, 2 front entrances, and a large kitchen. Large fenced backyard. Conveniently located to downtown and to the Northside. Convenient to bus routes. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 Kingston Street have any available units?
2255 Kingston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2255 Kingston Street currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Kingston Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Kingston Street pet-friendly?
No, 2255 Kingston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2255 Kingston Street offer parking?
No, 2255 Kingston Street does not offer parking.
Does 2255 Kingston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 Kingston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Kingston Street have a pool?
No, 2255 Kingston Street does not have a pool.
Does 2255 Kingston Street have accessible units?
No, 2255 Kingston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Kingston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2255 Kingston Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2255 Kingston Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2255 Kingston Street does not have units with air conditioning.
