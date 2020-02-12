All apartments in Jacksonville
2250 SPANISH MOSS DR
2250 SPANISH MOSS DR

2250 Spanish Moss Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2250 Spanish Moss Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Looking for plenty of room with a large fenced backyard? Look no further! This 4/3 home is located in the sought after community - The Woods. The Woods is gated with guard, includes clubhouse, pool, tennis & basketball courts, soccer field and more! Home has Private suite with bath, large kitchen with open family room. Great view of the big backyard from the large covered and screened lanai complete with entry door and ceiling fan for outdoor enjoyment! OWNER pays lawncare. Alarm is optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2250 SPANISH MOSS DR have any available units?
2250 SPANISH MOSS DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2250 SPANISH MOSS DR have?
Some of 2250 SPANISH MOSS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2250 SPANISH MOSS DR currently offering any rent specials?
2250 SPANISH MOSS DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2250 SPANISH MOSS DR pet-friendly?
No, 2250 SPANISH MOSS DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2250 SPANISH MOSS DR offer parking?
Yes, 2250 SPANISH MOSS DR does offer parking.
Does 2250 SPANISH MOSS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2250 SPANISH MOSS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2250 SPANISH MOSS DR have a pool?
Yes, 2250 SPANISH MOSS DR has a pool.
Does 2250 SPANISH MOSS DR have accessible units?
No, 2250 SPANISH MOSS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2250 SPANISH MOSS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2250 SPANISH MOSS DR has units with dishwashers.
