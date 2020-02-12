2250 SPANISH MOSS DR

Amenities
Looking for plenty of room with a large fenced backyard? Look no further! This 4/3 home is located in the sought after community - The Woods. The Woods is gated with guard, includes clubhouse, pool, tennis & basketball courts, soccer field and more! Home has Private suite with bath, large kitchen with open family room. Great view of the big backyard from the large covered and screened lanai complete with entry door and ceiling fan for outdoor enjoyment! OWNER pays lawncare. Alarm is optional.