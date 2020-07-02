All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2243 Gilmore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2243 Gilmore Street
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

2243 Gilmore Street

2243 Gilmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2243 Gilmore Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very nice one bedroom with central heating and central air conditioning, hardwood flooring, large kitchen with new countertop. This is a walking friendly neighborhood! Close to 5 Points Entertainment District and two great city parks plus the Publix Square shopping area. St Vincents is close by as is NAS Jacksonville Naval Base, downtown, and the Park and King business and night life area.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/jacksonville-fl?lid=13198718

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5677952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2243 Gilmore Street have any available units?
2243 Gilmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2243 Gilmore Street have?
Some of 2243 Gilmore Street's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2243 Gilmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
2243 Gilmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 Gilmore Street pet-friendly?
No, 2243 Gilmore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2243 Gilmore Street offer parking?
No, 2243 Gilmore Street does not offer parking.
Does 2243 Gilmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2243 Gilmore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 Gilmore Street have a pool?
No, 2243 Gilmore Street does not have a pool.
Does 2243 Gilmore Street have accessible units?
No, 2243 Gilmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 Gilmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2243 Gilmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia