All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2227 Burpee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2227 Burpee Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2227 Burpee Drive

2227 Burpee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2227 Burpee Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 Burpee Drive have any available units?
2227 Burpee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2227 Burpee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Burpee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Burpee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2227 Burpee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2227 Burpee Drive offer parking?
No, 2227 Burpee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2227 Burpee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2227 Burpee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Burpee Drive have a pool?
No, 2227 Burpee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2227 Burpee Drive have accessible units?
No, 2227 Burpee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Burpee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2227 Burpee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2227 Burpee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2227 Burpee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia