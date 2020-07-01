All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM

2220 West 1st Street - 1

2220 West 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2220 West 1st Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Robinson

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This front-side Unit sits on a quiet street with off-street parking, front and backyard. Tenant is responsible for their Own Utilities.

We will have an open house on Saturday Feb 8 and Sunday Feb 9 from 10am to 6pm. Please e-mail, call or text to confirm your availability. 516-369-6540
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 West 1st Street - 1 have any available units?
2220 West 1st Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2220 West 1st Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2220 West 1st Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 West 1st Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2220 West 1st Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2220 West 1st Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2220 West 1st Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 2220 West 1st Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 West 1st Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 West 1st Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2220 West 1st Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2220 West 1st Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2220 West 1st Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 West 1st Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 West 1st Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 West 1st Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 West 1st Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

