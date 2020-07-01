2220 West 1st Street - 1

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

This front-side Unit sits on a quiet street with off-street parking, front and backyard. Tenant is responsible for their Own Utilities.



We will have an open house on Saturday Feb 8 and Sunday Feb 9 from 10am to 6pm. Please e-mail, call or text to confirm your availability. 516-369-6540

This front-side Unit sits on a quiet street with off-street parking, front and backyard. Tenant is responsible for their Own Utilities.



We will have an open house on Saturday Feb 8 and Sunday Feb 9 from 10am to 6pm. Please e-mail, call or text to confirm your availability. 516-369-6540