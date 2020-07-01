2178 SOFTWIND TRL W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

Move In Ready Marsh Sound Beauty on quiet cul-de-sac. Home features great room split bedroom floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout, tile in the bathrooms & Kitchen. Formal dining room and interior laundry room. Roof in 2014 AC in 2017. Marsh Sound is an AMAZING community with great amenities including lake with dock, pool and playground. Two blocks from Alimacini Elementary (on the same side of the road). Beaches close by this is a great opportunity to live in the ICW at a very reasonable price. Backs to San Pablo with concrete wall TONS of side yard and front yard. *Front sod being replaced*