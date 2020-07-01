All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:44 PM

2178 SOFTWIND TRL W

2178 Soft Wind Trail West · No Longer Available
Location

2178 Soft Wind Trail West, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Atlantic Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Move In Ready Marsh Sound Beauty on quiet cul-de-sac. Home features great room split bedroom floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout, tile in the bathrooms & Kitchen. Formal dining room and interior laundry room. Roof in 2014 AC in 2017. Marsh Sound is an AMAZING community with great amenities including lake with dock, pool and playground. Two blocks from Alimacini Elementary (on the same side of the road). Beaches close by this is a great opportunity to live in the ICW at a very reasonable price. Backs to San Pablo with concrete wall TONS of side yard and front yard. *Front sod being replaced*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2178 SOFTWIND TRL W have any available units?
2178 SOFTWIND TRL W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2178 SOFTWIND TRL W have?
Some of 2178 SOFTWIND TRL W's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2178 SOFTWIND TRL W currently offering any rent specials?
2178 SOFTWIND TRL W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2178 SOFTWIND TRL W pet-friendly?
No, 2178 SOFTWIND TRL W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2178 SOFTWIND TRL W offer parking?
No, 2178 SOFTWIND TRL W does not offer parking.
Does 2178 SOFTWIND TRL W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2178 SOFTWIND TRL W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2178 SOFTWIND TRL W have a pool?
Yes, 2178 SOFTWIND TRL W has a pool.
Does 2178 SOFTWIND TRL W have accessible units?
No, 2178 SOFTWIND TRL W does not have accessible units.
Does 2178 SOFTWIND TRL W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2178 SOFTWIND TRL W does not have units with dishwashers.

