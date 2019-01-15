All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2130 Bills Drive

2130 Bills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2130 Bills Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Bills Drive have any available units?
2130 Bills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2130 Bills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Bills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Bills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2130 Bills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2130 Bills Drive offer parking?
No, 2130 Bills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2130 Bills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2130 Bills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Bills Drive have a pool?
No, 2130 Bills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Bills Drive have accessible units?
No, 2130 Bills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Bills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2130 Bills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2130 Bills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2130 Bills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

