All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 213 Oceanway Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
213 Oceanway Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

213 Oceanway Ave

213 Oceanway Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

213 Oceanway Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Duval

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming home is guaranteed to steal your heart! It is in walking distance from the local schools which means taking the kids to school will be a breeze instead of a chore! This tight knit community welcomes you with friendly neighbors which means you and your family will feel safe and comfortable in your new home. The desirable floor plan and sprawling backyard gives you plenty of space to host get-togethers and create memories that will last a lifetime with the people that mean the most to you in life. Hardwood flooring in both the living room and dining room give this home a luxurious feel. Ample storage space in the home, including a detached garage and closets throughout mean that you will have plenty of space for all of your things. Call today to make this your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Oceanway Ave have any available units?
213 Oceanway Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 213 Oceanway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
213 Oceanway Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Oceanway Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 Oceanway Ave is pet friendly.
Does 213 Oceanway Ave offer parking?
Yes, 213 Oceanway Ave offers parking.
Does 213 Oceanway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 Oceanway Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Oceanway Ave have a pool?
No, 213 Oceanway Ave does not have a pool.
Does 213 Oceanway Ave have accessible units?
No, 213 Oceanway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Oceanway Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 Oceanway Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 Oceanway Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 Oceanway Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia