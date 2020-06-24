213 Oceanway Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This charming home is guaranteed to steal your heart! It is in walking distance from the local schools which means taking the kids to school will be a breeze instead of a chore! This tight knit community welcomes you with friendly neighbors which means you and your family will feel safe and comfortable in your new home. The desirable floor plan and sprawling backyard gives you plenty of space to host get-togethers and create memories that will last a lifetime with the people that mean the most to you in life. Hardwood flooring in both the living room and dining room give this home a luxurious feel. Ample storage space in the home, including a detached garage and closets throughout mean that you will have plenty of space for all of your things. Call today to make this your new home today!