Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Sought after area of Riverside, few blocks from 5 Points. Unit close to shops, trendy restaurants, offices, hospital and near to downtown. Located on the 2nd floor. Updated apartment with granite kitchen and bathroom tops, glass enclosed shower. It has its own washer and dryer. This unit has its own balcony facing Herschel St.