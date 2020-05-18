All apartments in Jacksonville
2064 West 18th Street

2064 West 18th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2064 West 18th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1143271

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Located in between Kings Rd and US-1 in NorthWest Jacksonville.

|Amenities: Dogs ok up to 40 lbs,Cats ok,Dogs ok,Tile flooring,Carpet,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2064 West 18th Street have any available units?
2064 West 18th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2064 West 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2064 West 18th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2064 West 18th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2064 West 18th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2064 West 18th Street offer parking?
No, 2064 West 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2064 West 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2064 West 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2064 West 18th Street have a pool?
No, 2064 West 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2064 West 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 2064 West 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2064 West 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2064 West 18th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2064 West 18th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2064 West 18th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

