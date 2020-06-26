205 W 27th

Amenities

pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apply today get $100 off April's Rent! 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath House with Amazing Built-ins! - This home has original hardwood throughout with spacious rooms teaming with an abundance of natural light! It has a side covered carport plus parking available in the back with an additional covered carport. There are one of a kind built-ins in the dining room, and 2 bedrooms. The master bathroom has a two person walk-in shower.



Features:

- Cozy mud room

- Central HVAC

- Plenty of Storage



(RLNE3937409)