Last updated May 29 2019 at 12:18 AM

205 W 27th

205 West 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

205 West 27th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply today get $100 off April's Rent! 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath House with Amazing Built-ins! - This home has original hardwood throughout with spacious rooms teaming with an abundance of natural light! It has a side covered carport plus parking available in the back with an additional covered carport. There are one of a kind built-ins in the dining room, and 2 bedrooms. The master bathroom has a two person walk-in shower.

Features:
- Cozy mud room
- Central HVAC
- Plenty of Storage

(RLNE3937409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 W 27th have any available units?
205 W 27th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 205 W 27th currently offering any rent specials?
205 W 27th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 W 27th pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 W 27th is pet friendly.
Does 205 W 27th offer parking?
Yes, 205 W 27th offers parking.
Does 205 W 27th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 W 27th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 W 27th have a pool?
No, 205 W 27th does not have a pool.
Does 205 W 27th have accessible units?
No, 205 W 27th does not have accessible units.
Does 205 W 27th have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 W 27th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 W 27th have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 205 W 27th has units with air conditioning.
