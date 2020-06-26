205 W 27th

Amenities
Apply today get $100 off April's Rent! 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath House with Amazing Built-ins! - This home has original hardwood throughout with spacious rooms teaming with an abundance of natural light! It has a side covered carport plus parking available in the back with an additional covered carport. There are one of a kind built-ins in the dining room, and 2 bedrooms. The master bathroom has a two person walk-in shower.
Features:
- Cozy mud room
- Central HVAC
- Plenty of Storage
(RLNE3937409)