2048 MONCRIEF RD

Are you ready to come take a tour? Home features separate formal dining, family room, upgrade kitchen, washer & dryer hook up, tiles and wood floors, and more. Come see for yourself. Home is ready for you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
