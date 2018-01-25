All apartments in Jacksonville
2048 Moncrief Road · No Longer Available
Location

2048 Moncrief Road, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Are you ready to come take a tour? Home features separate formal dining, family room, upgrade kitchen, washer & dryer hook up, tiles and wood floors, and more. Come see for yourself. Home is ready for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2048 MONCRIEF RD have any available units?
2048 MONCRIEF RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2048 MONCRIEF RD have?
Some of 2048 MONCRIEF RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2048 MONCRIEF RD currently offering any rent specials?
2048 MONCRIEF RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2048 MONCRIEF RD pet-friendly?
No, 2048 MONCRIEF RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2048 MONCRIEF RD offer parking?
No, 2048 MONCRIEF RD does not offer parking.
Does 2048 MONCRIEF RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2048 MONCRIEF RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2048 MONCRIEF RD have a pool?
No, 2048 MONCRIEF RD does not have a pool.
Does 2048 MONCRIEF RD have accessible units?
No, 2048 MONCRIEF RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2048 MONCRIEF RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2048 MONCRIEF RD does not have units with dishwashers.
