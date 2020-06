Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Brick Home with large driveway, side entrance to the garage and fenced back. Hardwood in common areas and fire place in the family room. Kitchen has Stainless steel Appliances. Screened Lanai facing Large backyard and water view. Lawn care included in the Rent. Community offers swimming pools, play area and basket ball courts. Landlord requires credit score 650 or higher. Pet Rent of $50 per month along with $250 non refundable pet fee.