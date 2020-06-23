1967 West 11th Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy Home Close to Everything - Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath house located in the Heart of Jacksonville. Just moments away from downtown and located next to Historic Avondale and Riverside. Spend your days shopping and dining at hundreds of local shops/restaurants. Only 25 minutes from the Beach, enjoy the Florida Sun and toes in the sand!



Open floor plan allows for spacious living area, perfect for entertaining and relaxing.



Very quite neighborhood perfect for children and pets. Easy commute to downtown and NAS Jax!



Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100



If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!



https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals



(RLNE4473958)