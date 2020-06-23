All apartments in Jacksonville
1967 West 11th Street

1967 11th St W · No Longer Available
Location

1967 11th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy Home Close to Everything - Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath house located in the Heart of Jacksonville. Just moments away from downtown and located next to Historic Avondale and Riverside. Spend your days shopping and dining at hundreds of local shops/restaurants. Only 25 minutes from the Beach, enjoy the Florida Sun and toes in the sand!

Open floor plan allows for spacious living area, perfect for entertaining and relaxing.

Very quite neighborhood perfect for children and pets. Easy commute to downtown and NAS Jax!

Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100

If you would like to go ahead and apply for the home, please feel free to follow the link below to submit your rental application online. The application fee is $75.00. An agent will be in contact with you shortly after applying!

https://www.rpmsunstate.com/jacksonville-rentals

(RLNE4473958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1967 West 11th Street have any available units?
1967 West 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1967 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1967 West 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1967 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1967 West 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1967 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 1967 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1967 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1967 West 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1967 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 1967 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1967 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 1967 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1967 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1967 West 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1967 West 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1967 West 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
