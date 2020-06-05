1866 MCGIRTS POINT BLVD

Amenities

Excellent 3/2 in Weston Ranch community. paint, carpet, cabinets and appliances just over a year old. Located minutes from Cecil Field, NAS JAX, Down Town, shopping and much more. Looking for a nice home at an affordable price? This home is in like new conditions and is spacious.. Great community pool. Kitchen has lots of 42'' cabinets, nice counter tops and breakfast nook. Large pantry in kitchen ideal for storage. Separate dining room and living room. Rooms are spacious and bathrooms alike. Master bath has a grand walk in closet and comes with a separate shower and a garden tub. No pets please.This will not last. Call and one our dedicated Realtors and they will be glad to assist you.