Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning three bedroom home in Kensington. Move in ready home features Laminate throughout with tile in the common areas. Home features a two car garage and a screened in porch. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen, beautifully tiled bathrooms, and a fenced in back yard. Minutes from the beach, military bases, schools, and shopping. Come see this today! Home is available for move in March