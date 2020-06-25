1825 WILLESDON DR W

Amenities

Don't miss this lovely and well maintained home with peaceful lake view. This 3/2 split bedroom home, with flex room that can be 4th bedroom or office, features a large eat in kitchen, living room with vaulted ceilings and formal dining room. Tile and wood laminate floors in kitchen, living room, dining room and bathrooms. Stainless and granite in kitchen. Master bedroom with his and hers closets, garden tub and separate shower. Fenced in backyard with patio overlooking lake. This home comes with community pool amenities (2 pools). Lawn service included in rent.