1825 WILLESDON DR W
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

1825 WILLESDON DR W

1825 Willesdon Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

1825 Willesdon Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Don't miss this lovely and well maintained home with peaceful lake view. This 3/2 split bedroom home, with flex room that can be 4th bedroom or office, features a large eat in kitchen, living room with vaulted ceilings and formal dining room. Tile and wood laminate floors in kitchen, living room, dining room and bathrooms. Stainless and granite in kitchen. Master bedroom with his and hers closets, garden tub and separate shower. Fenced in backyard with patio overlooking lake. This home comes with community pool amenities (2 pools). Lawn service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 WILLESDON DR W have any available units?
1825 WILLESDON DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 WILLESDON DR W have?
Some of 1825 WILLESDON DR W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 WILLESDON DR W currently offering any rent specials?
1825 WILLESDON DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 WILLESDON DR W pet-friendly?
No, 1825 WILLESDON DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1825 WILLESDON DR W offer parking?
No, 1825 WILLESDON DR W does not offer parking.
Does 1825 WILLESDON DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 WILLESDON DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 WILLESDON DR W have a pool?
Yes, 1825 WILLESDON DR W has a pool.
Does 1825 WILLESDON DR W have accessible units?
No, 1825 WILLESDON DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 WILLESDON DR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 WILLESDON DR W has units with dishwashers.
