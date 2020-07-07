1824 Navaho Ave

Amenities

Brand new cozy home is waiting for you! Featuring 1648 sq. ft, this 4 bedroom 2 bath home has it all. Walk in the front door to the spacious open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, a standup shower with tile surround in master, and so much more. Don\'t delay, go online today to schedule your showing. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! FREE APP & 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT W/ FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 4/15!



