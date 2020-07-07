All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 11 2019 at 1:29 PM

1824 Navaho Ave

1824 Navaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Navaho Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a2cb4200c ----
Brand new cozy home is waiting for you! Featuring 1648 sq. ft, this 4 bedroom 2 bath home has it all. Walk in the front door to the spacious open floor plan, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, a standup shower with tile surround in master, and so much more. Don\'t delay, go online today to schedule your showing. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! FREE APP & 25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT W/ FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 4/15!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Navaho Ave have any available units?
1824 Navaho Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1824 Navaho Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Navaho Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Navaho Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1824 Navaho Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1824 Navaho Ave offer parking?
No, 1824 Navaho Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1824 Navaho Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Navaho Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Navaho Ave have a pool?
No, 1824 Navaho Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Navaho Ave have accessible units?
No, 1824 Navaho Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Navaho Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 Navaho Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Navaho Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1824 Navaho Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

