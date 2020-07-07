All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1736 Silver Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1736 Silver Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1736 Silver Street

1736 Silver Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1736 Silver Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This stunning renovated home is sure to please. Completely updated while still keeping its classic charm. In partnership with the City of Jacksonville this 100 year old home has been restored to its former glory! Home features, period details with modern conveniences. Come check out the first floor master or in-law suite. Gourmet appliances, and redesigned floor-plan suitable for any lifestyle. Don't miss your change to call this gem home. Home is still tenant occupied. Pets conditional

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 Silver Street have any available units?
1736 Silver Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1736 Silver Street currently offering any rent specials?
1736 Silver Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 Silver Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1736 Silver Street is pet friendly.
Does 1736 Silver Street offer parking?
No, 1736 Silver Street does not offer parking.
Does 1736 Silver Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1736 Silver Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 Silver Street have a pool?
No, 1736 Silver Street does not have a pool.
Does 1736 Silver Street have accessible units?
No, 1736 Silver Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 Silver Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 Silver Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1736 Silver Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1736 Silver Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia