1736 Silver Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

This stunning renovated home is sure to please. Completely updated while still keeping its classic charm. In partnership with the City of Jacksonville this 100 year old home has been restored to its former glory! Home features, period details with modern conveniences. Come check out the first floor master or in-law suite. Gourmet appliances, and redesigned floor-plan suitable for any lifestyle. Don't miss your change to call this gem home. Home is still tenant occupied. Pets conditional