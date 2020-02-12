1722 BRANCH VINE DR W

Amenities

Beautiful home in the well sought out community of The Woods! Enjoy all of the wonderful amenities the The Woods has to offer such as - large swimming pool, clubhouse, basketball court and tennis courts! The Woods is a guard gated community as well. This home features over 1,600 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining room. The over-sized family room features a fireplace. The spacious master bedroom with high ceilings has a nice sized walk-in closet. Home also includes fenced in yard, washer and dryer hook ups.