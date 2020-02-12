All apartments in Jacksonville
1722 BRANCH VINE DR W
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:16 AM

1722 BRANCH VINE DR W

1722 Branch Vine Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

1722 Branch Vine Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home in the well sought out community of The Woods! Enjoy all of the wonderful amenities the The Woods has to offer such as - large swimming pool, clubhouse, basketball court and tennis courts! The Woods is a guard gated community as well. This home features over 1,600 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining room. The over-sized family room features a fireplace. The spacious master bedroom with high ceilings has a nice sized walk-in closet. Home also includes fenced in yard, washer and dryer hook ups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 BRANCH VINE DR W have any available units?
1722 BRANCH VINE DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 BRANCH VINE DR W have?
Some of 1722 BRANCH VINE DR W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 BRANCH VINE DR W currently offering any rent specials?
1722 BRANCH VINE DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 BRANCH VINE DR W pet-friendly?
No, 1722 BRANCH VINE DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1722 BRANCH VINE DR W offer parking?
Yes, 1722 BRANCH VINE DR W offers parking.
Does 1722 BRANCH VINE DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 BRANCH VINE DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 BRANCH VINE DR W have a pool?
Yes, 1722 BRANCH VINE DR W has a pool.
Does 1722 BRANCH VINE DR W have accessible units?
No, 1722 BRANCH VINE DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 BRANCH VINE DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 BRANCH VINE DR W does not have units with dishwashers.

