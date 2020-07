Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Recently painted 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. New paint, carpet, trim, and repaired kitchen backsplash. This unit is move in ready. Spacious living area and nice sized bedrooms. 2 community pools, tennis court. What a great place to call home Enjoy the summer by the pool in this beautiful condo! Let someone else mow the lawn, maintain the pool, and the dock! Move in and relax on your own balcony. , washer and dryer included , must have good credit and good rental history