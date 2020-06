Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1680 Mcconihe St - Large 3/1 traditional brick facade home on McConihe Street . larger corner lot that is fenced in. House has closed in front porch, formal living room and dining room, , hardwood floors throughout. New blinds, fresh paint, clean and ready to move in. walking distance of Edward Waters College in quiet neighborhood behind college.

Application fee require- $40 per adult.

$100 administration fee due at signing

$250 pet fee for approved pet.



(RLNE4594608)