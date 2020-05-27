1668 Shirl Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities fire pit pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed media room online portal pet friendly sauna

Luxury Home minutes from San Marco - **AVAILABLE WITH A 3 WEEK NOTICE**



Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom- custom home on a preserve lot with a creek view! This home features electronic gated entry. This homes comes complete with an expansive entertaining space, indoor and outdoor waterfalls, a chef's Kitchen, Full Movie Theater, Wine Tasting room, walk-in Humidor, Sauna, Pool, Putting Green, Outdoor Sports Bar, Fire Pit, Kayak Launch, Luxurious Owner's Suite (with a rain shower, soaking tub, reading nook, and much more)!, All of this is in Lakewood, a couple of minutes from San Marco and Downtown!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5064609)