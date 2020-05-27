1668 Shirl Lane

Amenities
Luxury Home minutes from San Marco - **AVAILABLE WITH A 3 WEEK NOTICE**
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom- custom home on a preserve lot with a creek view! This home features electronic gated entry. This homes comes complete with an expansive entertaining space, indoor and outdoor waterfalls, a chef's Kitchen, Full Movie Theater, Wine Tasting room, walk-in Humidor, Sauna, Pool, Putting Green, Outdoor Sports Bar, Fire Pit, Kayak Launch, Luxurious Owner's Suite (with a rain shower, soaking tub, reading nook, and much more)!, All of this is in Lakewood, a couple of minutes from San Marco and Downtown!
Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.
$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.
Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.
*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*
Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246
(RLNE5064609)