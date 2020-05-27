All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1668 Shirl Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1668 Shirl Lane
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

1668 Shirl Lane

1668 Shirl Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Lakewood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1668 Shirl Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Lakewood

Amenities

putting green
pet friendly
pool
fire pit
sauna
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
online portal
pet friendly
sauna
Luxury Home minutes from San Marco - **AVAILABLE WITH A 3 WEEK NOTICE**

Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom- custom home on a preserve lot with a creek view! This home features electronic gated entry. This homes comes complete with an expansive entertaining space, indoor and outdoor waterfalls, a chef's Kitchen, Full Movie Theater, Wine Tasting room, walk-in Humidor, Sauna, Pool, Putting Green, Outdoor Sports Bar, Fire Pit, Kayak Launch, Luxurious Owner's Suite (with a rain shower, soaking tub, reading nook, and much more)!, All of this is in Lakewood, a couple of minutes from San Marco and Downtown!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5064609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1668 Shirl Lane have any available units?
1668 Shirl Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1668 Shirl Lane have?
Some of 1668 Shirl Lane's amenities include putting green, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1668 Shirl Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1668 Shirl Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1668 Shirl Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1668 Shirl Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1668 Shirl Lane offer parking?
No, 1668 Shirl Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1668 Shirl Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1668 Shirl Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1668 Shirl Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1668 Shirl Lane has a pool.
Does 1668 Shirl Lane have accessible units?
No, 1668 Shirl Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1668 Shirl Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1668 Shirl Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia