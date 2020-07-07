All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:50 PM

1637 Hammock Grove Ln

1637 Hammock Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1637 Hammock Grove Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pool
CULDESAC BEAUTY - YOUR HOME SEARCH WILL STOP HERE!!! This amazing and well kept home is perfect for everyone. Within its 1900 sq feet are 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, laundry room, formal living room, family room, dining room, huge kitchen with enough room to seat a dining room table. There is also a huge porch to enjoy your wonderful, private backyard that faces a nature preserve for privacy. Home includes built in irrigation system for a worry free lawn. Neighborhood has fantastic amenities including pool, playground, basketball courts, etc. This is an amazing price for everything this home offers!

(RLNE5240799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 Hammock Grove Ln have any available units?
1637 Hammock Grove Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1637 Hammock Grove Ln have?
Some of 1637 Hammock Grove Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1637 Hammock Grove Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Hammock Grove Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Hammock Grove Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1637 Hammock Grove Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1637 Hammock Grove Ln offer parking?
No, 1637 Hammock Grove Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1637 Hammock Grove Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 Hammock Grove Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Hammock Grove Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1637 Hammock Grove Ln has a pool.
Does 1637 Hammock Grove Ln have accessible units?
No, 1637 Hammock Grove Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Hammock Grove Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1637 Hammock Grove Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

