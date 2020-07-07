1637 Hammock Grove Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground pool

CULDESAC BEAUTY - YOUR HOME SEARCH WILL STOP HERE!!! This amazing and well kept home is perfect for everyone. Within its 1900 sq feet are 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, laundry room, formal living room, family room, dining room, huge kitchen with enough room to seat a dining room table. There is also a huge porch to enjoy your wonderful, private backyard that faces a nature preserve for privacy. Home includes built in irrigation system for a worry free lawn. Neighborhood has fantastic amenities including pool, playground, basketball courts, etc. This is an amazing price for everything this home offers!



(RLNE5240799)