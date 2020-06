Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel pool ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Move in ready! This young stucco home offers 4bed/2baths with an open floor plan and a bonus room that could be used as an office! This beauty features details such as tall kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, french doors and a barn door in the master bedroom! Relax on your covered patio in the private backyard. This home backs up to the preserve! This one won't last. Come see it today!