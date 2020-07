Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home will not be available for long! Available December - plan your move now and start payments on your deposit! Close to Stanton College Preparatory School and UF Health. This spacious home features two stories and central heat and air. Apply now! This home will be available to view December so get a head start by applying now!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.