1617 GLENDALE ST

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This charming 1920's bungalow located in historic Avondale showcases a stunning entrance to welcome you home! As soon as you enter the 872 sq ft home, you are greeted with beautiful original hardwood flooring, high ceilings, brick fireplace, and lots of natural light. Through the large archway you will find a spacious dining area complete with a stunning built-in to your left that opens to the kitchen. This home features two bedrooms, and one full bath. In this home you are located conveniently to I-95 and I-10 interchange and a short commute to downtown Jacksonville and Beaches.