Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:23 PM

1617 GLENDALE ST

1617 Glendale Street · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Glendale Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This charming 1920's bungalow located in historic Avondale showcases a stunning entrance to welcome you home! As soon as you enter the 872 sq ft home, you are greeted with beautiful original hardwood flooring, high ceilings, brick fireplace, and lots of natural light. Through the large archway you will find a spacious dining area complete with a stunning built-in to your left that opens to the kitchen. This home features two bedrooms, and one full bath. In this home you are located conveniently to I-95 and I-10 interchange and a short commute to downtown Jacksonville and Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 GLENDALE ST have any available units?
1617 GLENDALE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 GLENDALE ST have?
Some of 1617 GLENDALE ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 GLENDALE ST currently offering any rent specials?
1617 GLENDALE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 GLENDALE ST pet-friendly?
No, 1617 GLENDALE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1617 GLENDALE ST offer parking?
Yes, 1617 GLENDALE ST offers parking.
Does 1617 GLENDALE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 GLENDALE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 GLENDALE ST have a pool?
No, 1617 GLENDALE ST does not have a pool.
Does 1617 GLENDALE ST have accessible units?
No, 1617 GLENDALE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 GLENDALE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 GLENDALE ST does not have units with dishwashers.

