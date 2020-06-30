All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1614 W 11th St Apt 1
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

1614 W 11th St Apt 1

1614 West 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1614 West 11th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
1614 W 11th St Apt 1 - Property Id: 179509

**What are you waiting for!!!**

This apartment is available! Repainted both inside and out. Recently painted on the inside. Refrigerator and Oven/Range combo included.

Please ensure you meet the following qualifications to rent this home:

- Credit score must be at least a 500 or greater

- Evictions or felonies, if permissible, are subject to an additional deposit (3x the monthly rent).

- Provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount in gross income (before taxes.)

- Provide at least 1 year of recent rental history or homeownership.

- Small dogs and cats acceptable upon viewing

- Section 8 accepted

- Everyone above the age of 18 and plan on staying in the unit will be required to complete a rental application
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
