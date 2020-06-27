All apartments in Jacksonville
1604 CHERRY ST
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1604 CHERRY ST

1604 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

1604 Cherry Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
This is a super cute 2 bedroom apartment that is small. It has one normal size bedroom then you walk through the bathroom into a master bedroom with a side office. The only problem is that there is no real living room. This is a Perfect! apartment for one person It would be better described and a XL one bedroom. water and sewer is included and washer and dryers are right out your front door. These are free. parking is in the font of the building half way off the street so you are farther off the street than street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 CHERRY ST have any available units?
1604 CHERRY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1604 CHERRY ST currently offering any rent specials?
1604 CHERRY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 CHERRY ST pet-friendly?
No, 1604 CHERRY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1604 CHERRY ST offer parking?
Yes, 1604 CHERRY ST offers parking.
Does 1604 CHERRY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 CHERRY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 CHERRY ST have a pool?
No, 1604 CHERRY ST does not have a pool.
Does 1604 CHERRY ST have accessible units?
No, 1604 CHERRY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 CHERRY ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 CHERRY ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 CHERRY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 CHERRY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
