1604 CHERRY ST

Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

This is a super cute 2 bedroom apartment that is small. It has one normal size bedroom then you walk through the bathroom into a master bedroom with a side office. The only problem is that there is no real living room. This is a Perfect! apartment for one person It would be better described and a XL one bedroom. water and sewer is included and washer and dryers are right out your front door. These are free. parking is in the font of the building half way off the street so you are farther off the street than street parking.