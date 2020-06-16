All apartments in Jacksonville
16038 TISONS BLUFF RD
Last updated February 24 2020 at 12:51 PM

16038 TISONS BLUFF RD

16038 Tisons Bluff Rd · (904) 900-4766
Location

16038 Tisons Bluff Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2297 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Come home to a 4 bed / 2.5 bath spacious floor plan in Yellow Bluff Landing! This home features impressive architectural shingles, stucco and ledge-stone front, rear covered patio, double step tray ceiling at master bedroom, pendant lights, finished 2-car garage, tile floors, and stainless steel appliances. Small pets welcomed. Enjoy luxurious living at an affordable price with exclusive amenities featuring a resort-style pool, kid's splash park with slides & fountains, fitness center, lighted tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer field, sand volleyball court, clubhouse with kitchen, expansive covered porch and fireplace. MOVE IN DATE IS 10/1/19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16038 TISONS BLUFF RD have any available units?
16038 TISONS BLUFF RD has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16038 TISONS BLUFF RD have?
Some of 16038 TISONS BLUFF RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16038 TISONS BLUFF RD currently offering any rent specials?
16038 TISONS BLUFF RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16038 TISONS BLUFF RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 16038 TISONS BLUFF RD is pet friendly.
Does 16038 TISONS BLUFF RD offer parking?
Yes, 16038 TISONS BLUFF RD does offer parking.
Does 16038 TISONS BLUFF RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16038 TISONS BLUFF RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16038 TISONS BLUFF RD have a pool?
Yes, 16038 TISONS BLUFF RD has a pool.
Does 16038 TISONS BLUFF RD have accessible units?
No, 16038 TISONS BLUFF RD does not have accessible units.
Does 16038 TISONS BLUFF RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16038 TISONS BLUFF RD has units with dishwashers.
