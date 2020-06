Amenities

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is located right off of Moncreif Rd near the intersection of I-95 and US-1 for easy traveling. Freshly painted interior with laminate flooring throughout the main living areas, Tile in the kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms to fit everyone's needs. Updated kitchen with refinished cabinets and new counter tops. Kitchen appliances to be delivered before move-in.