15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This beautiful 3bed/2bath home was just built in 2016! This home offers an open concept living/dining/kitchen space, and includes an additional ''1st floor loft space'' area PLUS a bonus room which could be used for an office . The kitchen features granite countertops, 42in tall cabinets, all granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. This space is Perfect for entertaining. The master suite is spacious and includes a walk-in closet and a large, double sink bathroom with tub and separate shower. Relax on your screened in patio overlooking the private backyard. Come See this one- it won't last! MOVE IN DATE IS JULY 1st