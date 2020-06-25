All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR

15885 Stedman Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15885 Stedman Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This beautiful 3bed/2bath home was just built in 2016! This home offers an open concept living/dining/kitchen space, and includes an additional ''1st floor loft space'' area PLUS a bonus room which could be used for an office . The kitchen features granite countertops, 42in tall cabinets, all granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. This space is Perfect for entertaining. The master suite is spacious and includes a walk-in closet and a large, double sink bathroom with tub and separate shower. Relax on your screened in patio overlooking the private backyard. Come See this one- it won't last! MOVE IN DATE IS JULY 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR have any available units?
15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR have?
Some of 15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR currently offering any rent specials?
15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR pet-friendly?
No, 15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR offer parking?
No, 15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR does not offer parking.
Does 15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR have a pool?
Yes, 15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR has a pool.
Does 15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR have accessible units?
No, 15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15885 STEDMAN LAKE DR has units with dishwashers.
