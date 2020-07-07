15872 Stedman Lake Drive

Amenities

Enjoy the comfort of this 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home! Terrific floor plan featuring large open living room/kitchen area, formal dining room, master bath w/ dual vanities, walk-in shower & garden tub. Spacious walk-in closets, large bedrooms, gourmet kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, oversized island featuring eat-in kitchen, indoor utility room and a bonus room between the two guest bedrooms. Also a screened lanai. Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this home that is available immediately