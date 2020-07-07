All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM

15872 Stedman Lake Drive

15872 Stedman Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15872 Stedman Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Enjoy the comfort of this 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home! Terrific floor plan featuring large open living room/kitchen area, formal dining room, master bath w/ dual vanities, walk-in shower & garden tub. Spacious walk-in closets, large bedrooms, gourmet kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, oversized island featuring eat-in kitchen, indoor utility room and a bonus room between the two guest bedrooms. Also a screened lanai. Non aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this home that is available immediately

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15872 Stedman Lake Drive have any available units?
15872 Stedman Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15872 Stedman Lake Drive have?
Some of 15872 Stedman Lake Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15872 Stedman Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15872 Stedman Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15872 Stedman Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15872 Stedman Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15872 Stedman Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15872 Stedman Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 15872 Stedman Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15872 Stedman Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15872 Stedman Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 15872 Stedman Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15872 Stedman Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 15872 Stedman Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15872 Stedman Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15872 Stedman Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

