All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
15870 TISONS BLUFF RD
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:57 PM

15870 TISONS BLUFF RD

15870 Tisons Bluff Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15870 Tisons Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Pecan Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
guest suite
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
guest suite
BETTER than NEW! One-of-a-Kind, corner-lot home in pristine condition with OVER $40,000 in upgrades! This 5 bed 4 bath home with over 3,300 worth of space has energy efficient windows, doors, water heater, additional foam attic insulation and solar panels! JEA bill is often ZERO or even a credit! Numerous more upgrades: Guest suite and master bed downstairs, two formal living rooms, granite counters, breakfast bar, 42'' custom cabinets, stainless appliances, screened lanai, extra-wide paver driveway...to name a few! Must see this home to truly appreciate! Call today for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD have any available units?
15870 TISONS BLUFF RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD have?
Some of 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD currently offering any rent specials?
15870 TISONS BLUFF RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD pet-friendly?
No, 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD offer parking?
No, 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD does not offer parking.
Does 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD have a pool?
No, 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD does not have a pool.
Does 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD have accessible units?
No, 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD does not have accessible units.
Does 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 15870 TISONS BLUFF RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Tapestry Westland Village
6505 Collins Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia