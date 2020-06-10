15870 TISONS BLUFF RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities guest suite

BETTER than NEW! One-of-a-Kind, corner-lot home in pristine condition with OVER $40,000 in upgrades! This 5 bed 4 bath home with over 3,300 worth of space has energy efficient windows, doors, water heater, additional foam attic insulation and solar panels! JEA bill is often ZERO or even a credit! Numerous more upgrades: Guest suite and master bed downstairs, two formal living rooms, granite counters, breakfast bar, 42'' custom cabinets, stainless appliances, screened lanai, extra-wide paver driveway...to name a few! Must see this home to truly appreciate! Call today for your private showing!